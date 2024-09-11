Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Studio Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $187.03. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

