Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.03

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
