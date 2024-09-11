Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.03

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

