Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

