Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.