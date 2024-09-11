Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

