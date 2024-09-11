Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.