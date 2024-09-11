Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.13. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.