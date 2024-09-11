VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $424,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

