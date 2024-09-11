Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

