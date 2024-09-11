Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

