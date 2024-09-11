Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

