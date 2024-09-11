Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

