Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.