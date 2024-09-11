Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $388,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEV opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

