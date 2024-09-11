Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $388,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GEV opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.
View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.