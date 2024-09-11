Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,377,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

