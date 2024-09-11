Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

