Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

