Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 17,561 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 21.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $168,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $254.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.