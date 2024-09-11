Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after purchasing an additional 546,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

