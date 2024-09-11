Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $200,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.40 and a 200-day moving average of $289.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $306.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

