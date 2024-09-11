Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) COO Gilles Luca Sells 30,000 Shares

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
VAL stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $84.20.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
