Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

