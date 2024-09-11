Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 8%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 5,206,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,982,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Resources

In other news, insider Dixon Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,077.02). In other Upland Resources news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 900,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,769.32). Also, insider Dixon Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,077.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,900,000. Company insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

