University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.0% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.28.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.