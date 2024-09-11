Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down to $16.41

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $15.51. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 114,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $857.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.