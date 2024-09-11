United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 93,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 122,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

