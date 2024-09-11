United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

