UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for UiPath in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

