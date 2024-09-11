UBS Group Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $39.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 2,942,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,099. Capri has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

