U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

