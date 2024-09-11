Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

