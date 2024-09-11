Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 96,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
