Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.78. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 18,178 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
