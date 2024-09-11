Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.30), with a volume of 28133033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.66 ($0.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLW

Tullow Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

The company has a market cap of £331.42 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,923.89). Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.