Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
