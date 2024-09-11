Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

ICLR traded up $10.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.00. The stock had a trading volume of 732,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,684. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in ICON Public by 19.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

