TrueBlue, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TrueBlue stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

