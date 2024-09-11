trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.94 on Monday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $393,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

