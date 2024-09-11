Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.20

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.70 ($0.92), with a volume of 32110268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.52. The stock has a market cap of £298.87 million, a PE ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Insider Transactions at Tritax Eurobox

About Tritax Eurobox

In other news, insider Robert Orr purchased 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,356.60 ($1,774.03). Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

