Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Trinity Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Industries
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.