Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

