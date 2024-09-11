Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINZ opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

