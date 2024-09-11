TriNet Group’s (TNET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TNET opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,610,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

