Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 145,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,842 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

