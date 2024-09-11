Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,649 shares of company stock worth $21,453,996. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

