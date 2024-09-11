Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $545.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

