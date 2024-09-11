Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

