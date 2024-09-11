Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 660 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $495.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.