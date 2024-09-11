Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

