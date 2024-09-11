Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.87.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Iain Percival purchased 161,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($101.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($16,352,452.88). 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

