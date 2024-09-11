Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE:TNL opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

